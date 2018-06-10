Fire at Fair Oaks Retirement Community Investigated as Arson

FAIR OAKS — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Arson Bomb Task Force is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged multiple cars and a carport at a retirement community.

Four parked cars at the apartment complex on Madison Avenue near Illinois Avenue were damaged by the flames. Video posted by Metro Fire shows the charred and melted cars lined up next to each other under the carport.

Officials estimate the fire caused around $100,000 worth of damage.

If you have any information about the fire, contact the Metro Fire arson tip line at 916-859-3775.