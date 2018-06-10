Los Angeles Man Dies after Being Swept Down River in Sequoia National Park

TULARE COUNTY — A man from Los Angeles died Sunday in the Sequoia National Park when he drowned in the Kaweah River.

The 36-year-old man got into the Kaweah River near the parking lot at the park’s entrance sign. He was swept down the Middle Fork of the river when rescuers were called, according to the National Park Service.

Park and Tulare County teams found the man and rangers determined he had died.

The Tulare County Coroner’s Office has yet to release his identity.

The National Park Service reports this was the park’s first fatality this season.

Park ranger Elizabeth Dietzen warned visitors to avoid swimming in the river during this time of the season. The water is “swift, cold, and dangerous,” even for rescuers, according to the National Park Service’s press release.