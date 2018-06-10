Police: Arrests Made in Yolo County Teens’ 2016 Disappearances, Suspects Identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update: Yolo County Sheriff Ed Prieto tells FOX40 investigators have been searching a rural area in Yolo County for the bodies of Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios since Monday morning. As of Monday around 7 p.m., no remains have been found.

WOODLAND -- The Woodland Police Department has confirmed four men have been arrested in two Yolo County missing person cases that stem from 2016.

The arrests were made in connection with the disappearances of friends and coworkers Elijah Moore, 17, and Enrique Rios, 16.

All four men are facing murder charges for both boys. The suspects were identified as Jonathan and David Froste, Chandale Shannon and Jesus Campos.

Surveillance cameras captured Moore on Nov. 4, 2016, cashing a $300 check in Woodland. He has not been seen since.

Sgt. Brett Hancock with the Woodland Police Department told FOX40 two days later the teen texted family that he was going to the Bay Area. After that Moore stopped accessing his phone and social media pages.

Three weeks prior on Oct. 17, Rios also went missing. His mother, Lola Rios, said goodnight to him at their Esparto home and said he vanished the next morning.

Lola Rios said she received two messages from her son's phone following his disappearance. The first said he had slept at a friend's house and would be going to school, where he was classmates with Moore. The second stated he needed some space.

"Those messages didn't come from him. There's no way," Lola Rios told FOX40 almost a year ago. "I know the way he writes. I know the way he talks. That wasn't him."

The FBI, Woodland Police and the Yolo County Sheriff's Office have been investigating the two cases. Both cases were suspicious in nature and the agencies believed the boys were taken for the same reason or by the same people.

The police department reports they will release more information "in the near future" during a press conference.

Family members released the following statement on the "Bring Enrique and Elijah home" Facebook page Sunday:

"We are aware that there has been a breaking story today on the case. First and foremost, thank you for all the hope and love sent this way. Second, we know everyone cares and is curious, but we will not comment on anything because 1: we do not have all the facts. 2: we need to be extremely careful to not say or do anything that would hinder the case. Thank you."

Rios' family also released a separate statement on Sunday:

"The Rios family would like their privacy respected at this time. They thank everyone for their love, support, and prayers during this hard time. We are stepping back and letting the Woodland Police and FBI do their jobs. Thank you."

"Staying prayed up that justice will be SERVED!!! It's been a long time coming!!!! Our families need closure!!!" wrote Moore's mother, Alicia.

FOX40 will have more updates once they are made available.