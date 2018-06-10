Police Investigate, Family Speaks Out after Lodi Woman Killed in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A Lodi family is grieving after a 22-year-old woman was shot and killed in Stockton late Saturday night.

Sonya Sanchez had made her way from Lodi to West and Hammer Lanes in Stockton just minutes after talking to her 22-year-old daughter, Celina Ramirez, on the phone late Saturday night.

"When I drove down there she was laying on the ground," Sanchez said. "There were cops all over and I knew it was her."

Stockton police say Ramirez was shot and killed on the sidewalk near Knickerbocker Drive shortly after 11 p.m.

Her cousin, Alyssa Vizcaino, says she had just left a graduation party for a family member. Her mother says she had called to be picked up as she walked down West Lane.

"She was a good person. She was a family-oriented person," Vizcaino told FOX40. "She was always the first person at family events and she would stay until she had to go to a different one. She was just one of those happy people."

Police say they do not have any motive or suspect information but believe someone has information because the shooting happened in an area where a lot of people are around late at night.

"Anytime there is a homicide that is concerning and alarming to us here at the police department. But when you factor in a 22-year-old woman that obviously brings more reasons why we want to solve this homicide quickly," said Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva.

Ramirez’s family says she wanted to get into welding and move to Texas. Now, they hope someone can provide information that will bring justice for someone they say was always smiling and laughing.

"If it was their family member they would step forward and let somebody know instead of keeping it to themselves," Vizcaino said.

"She was only 22, she had her whole life ahead of her. She didn’t deserve to die like this," Sanchez said.

The family is hopeful that Ramirez is reunited with her cousin and best friend, who died from cancer a few years ago.

"She didn’t get to say her goodbyes and this time she can actually see him and say her hellos to him, and say what she never got to say before he left," her mother said.

Stockton Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information regarding the shooting. If you would like to help the family with funeral expenses you can donate to their GoFundMe page.