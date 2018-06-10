Police: Arrests Made in Yolo County Teens’ 2016 Disappearances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND -- The Woodland Police Department has confirmed three men have been arrested in two Yolo County missing person cases that stem from 2016.

The arrests were made in connection with the disappearances of friends and coworkers Elijah Moore, 17, and Enrique Rios, 16.

At least one of the suspects in Moore's disappearance was arrested on suspicion of murder, conspiracy and kidnapping. Police could only say the charges against the suspects in Moore's and Rios' disappearances are not the same. All three men have been booked into the Yolo County Jail.

Woodland CA Police now confirming arrests in the cases of both missing teens/friends, Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios. Charges are not the same in both cases, but we know 1 of three arrested re: Elijah Moore is facing murder, conspiracy and kidnapping charges. #developing pic.twitter.com/HbeJFSI8f1 — Ben Deci (@BenDeciFox40) June 11, 2018

Surveillance cameras captured Moore on Nov. 4, 2016, cashing a $300 check in Woodland. He has not been seen since.

Sgt. Brett Hancock with the Woodland Police Department told FOX40 two days later the teen texted family that he was going to the Bay Area. After that Moore stopped accessing his phone and social media pages.

Three weeks prior on Oct. 17, Rios also went missing. His mother, Lola Rios, said goodnight to him at their Esparto home and said he vanished the next morning.

Lola Rios said she received two messages from her son's phone following his disappearance. The first said he had slept at a friend's house and would be going to school, where he was classmates with Moore. The second stated he needed some space.

"Those messages didn't come from him. There's no way," Lola Rios told FOX40 almost a year ago. "I know the way he writes. I know the way he talks. That wasn't him."

The FBI, Woodland Police and the Yolo County Sheriff's Office have been investigating the two cases. Both cases were suspicious in nature and the agencies believed the boys were taken for the same reason or by the same people.

The police department reports they will release more information "in the near future" during a press conference.

Family members released the following statement on the "Bring Enrique and Elijah home" Facebook page Sunday:

"We are aware that there has been a breaking story today on the case. First and foremost, thank you for all the hope and love sent this way. Second, we know everyone cares and is curious, but we will not comment on anything because 1: we do not have all the facts. 2: we need to be extremely careful to not say or do anything that would hinder the case. Thank you."

Rios' family also released a separate statement on Sunday:

"The Rios family would like their privacy respected at this time. They thank everyone for their love, support, and prayers during this hard time. We are stepping back and letting the Woodland Police and FBI do their jobs. Thank you."

"Staying prayed up that justice will be SERVED!!! It's been a long time coming!!!! Our families need closure!!!" wrote Moore's mother, Alicia.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX40 will have more updates once they are made available.