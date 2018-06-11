Deputies in Riverbank Search for Hit-and-Run Suspect

RIVERBANK — Deputies are searching for a hit-and-run suspect out of Riverbank.

A woman left a collision Saturday around 8:30 p.m. at Atchinson and 7th streets.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reports the crash caused injuries but did not provide any details.

The driver was in a red Dodge Charger that now has damage to the front of the right side. She is a Hispanic woman in her late 20s and was wearing a black top and ripped blue jeans at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Gingerich at 209-596-0996 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.