Grieving Mother Speaks Out as Investigators Search for Son’s Remains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update: Yolo County Sheriff Ed Prieto tells FOX40 investigators have been searching a rural area in Yolo County for the bodies of Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios since Monday morning. As of Monday around 7 p.m., no remains have been found.

WOODLAND -- Alicia Moore says she has endured nonstop grief since her son Elijah went missing in the fall of 2016.

"A sinking type of pain," she said.

This weekend, Moore got a call that brought bittersweet relief.

"I felt like there was some cinder blocks lifted off my shoulders with them off the street," Moore told FOX40.

Four people were arrested in connection to the disappearance of Elijah and his friend Enrique Rios, who went missing three weeks prior.

All four men are facing murder charges for both boys. The suspects were identified as Jonathan and David Froste, Chandale Shannon and Jesus Campos. Jonathan Froste and Shannon faced a judge Monday afternoon. Campos appeared in juvenile court.

Court documents say the murders happened in 2016, and that Elijah was kidnapped before he was killed.

Moore says she learned the alleged murders of her son and his friend may have stemmed from a fight over marijuana.

"He took some marijuana but that still doesn't warrant his death. I don't care how much marijuana it would have been, it still doesn't warrant his death," she said. "So it wasn't about the marijuana, it was because their feelings were hurt and they wanted revenge and they were just some sick people."

Woodland Police Sergeant Dallas Hyde says the investigation is complex and that the suspects had been on detectives' radars for a while.

"The investigation led us to potential people of interest and we've been working those leads for the last year and a half," Hyde said.

For Moore, the arrests provide some of the answers she has been desperately seeking but she is still devastated.

"My son didn't deserve that and Enrique did not deserve that," she told FOX40.

Investigators from Yolo County, Woodland and the FBI have been working together on the case, and have not ruled out the possibility that there could be more involved.