Local Korean War Veteran Hopes Historic North Korea Summit will Bring Peace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- While many people are skeptical as to what the U.S. and North Korea meeting might achieve, one Modesto veteran who served in the Korean War is hopeful this is the beginning of peace.

For 64 years, Richard Barboza has held onto the vivid memories of the end of the Korean War. As an Army corporal in charge of half-tracks, Barboza spent a lot of time in North Korea, fighting through bouts with North Korea’s guerrilla warfare tactics.

"We would have, like, broken windshields and flat tires and stuff like that and so that happened quite often," Barboza said. "Fortunately, no one got really hurt. They didn’t really want to hurt you, they wanted to steal whatever they could find, you know, guns and ammo."

Barboza remembers North Korea as cold and severely damaged by the war but had always hoped there would be peace, especially because American soldiers continue to monitor the border in dangerous situations.

"They’re getting killed still. This is like 60 years later. That’s not good," he told FOX40.

Barboza believes President Donald Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong Un can be a stepping stone to bridging the tension and divide he saw when he served.

"It’s taken this long to get something started and that’s why I’m hoping I can see the time when they have peace in Korea. Both sides," Barboza said.

Now, at 87 years old, Barboza holds onto some of his gear but, more importantly, he holds onto the memories of people he met during his time serving and was reunited with when he visited South Korea decades after the war.

"They had all these little kids and they came in and, 'Hi, G.I., do you have some bubblegum? Do you have some candy?'" he recalled. "I said, 'Yeah, we used to give them some candy.' He said, 'Well I was one of them, I was one of the kids that came up to you and wanted some candy and bubblegum.' That really made me laugh."

It’s good memories like this that he hopes can start rebuilding with a long overdue historic meeting.