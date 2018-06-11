Mraz Brewing Company Wins State Fair Craft Beer Competition

SACRAMENTO — This year’s king of California craft beer is from El Dorado Hills.

Mraz Brewing Company led all craft brewers in this year’s California Commercial Craft Beer Competition held by the State Fair. The brewery had six beers win medals, including two gold medals, winning them the coveted Brewer of the Year award.

Nearly 1,600 beers were judged over the four-day competition, which is the third largest of its kind in the U.S.

A complete list of winners can be found at the State Fair’s website.