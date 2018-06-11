Overturned Big Rig Causes Deadly Chain Reaction Crash near Tracy

TRACY — One person was killed and several others were hospitalized early Monday in a chain reaction crash along Interstate 5, just north of Highway 205, near Tracy.

RIGHT NOW: Crews working to clear two overturned big rigs from 205 Eastbound after several accidents. One woman killed and others taken to the hospital after this big rig turned over causing chain reaction of accidents @FOX40 #Traffic pic.twitter.com/ho1t9lZypu — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) June 11, 2018

It started after a big rig tipped over. The reason for the crash was not immediately clear.

The overturned truck caused several other accidents. The person who died was described only as a woman.

One of the trucks was a meat truck. Crews had to remove its cargo before turning it upright.

This crew has to unload all their merchandise from the back of this meat truck before they can flip the truck over @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/RP7N3Ifr5K — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) June 11, 2018

This is a developing story.