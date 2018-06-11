Overturned Big Rig Causes Deadly Chain Reaction Crash near Tracy

TRACY — One person was killed and several others were hospitalized early Monday in a chain reaction crash along Interstate 5, just north of Highway 205, near Tracy.
It started after a big rig tipped over. The reason for the crash was not immediately clear.
The overturned truck caused several other accidents. The person who died was described only as a woman.
One of the trucks was a meat truck. Crews had to remove its cargo before turning it upright.
37.739651 -121.425223