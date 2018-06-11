Sac State Korean History Professor Hopeful About Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento State professor of Korean history and mechanical engineering Dr. Greg Cho says the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un is much more than a typical summit between two countries.

As the isolated nation of North Korea sees other counties like China and Vietnam prospering by opening up their economies, Kim may see a similar path forward, suggests Dr. Cho.

“Some of the hardliners in South Korea believe we should remove the current North Korean regime and I think it’s possible, however, at the cost of millions of people. And I believe that’s not the right direction," said Dr. Cho in a Monday evening conversation with FOX40. "It has to be resolved by peace but we have to recognize North Korean regime, even though we know harsh human rights are in North Korea. It’s really bad and we do not support that at all.”

Dr. Cho sees the future of North Korean human rights improving if North Korea continues on the path of dialogue and more economic freedom. He says a majority of South Korean people view the recent dialogue between North and South Korea as genuine.

President Trump has a lot to gain as well by promoting peace in the region.

“It’s such a historical moment in human history, I believe,” Cho said.