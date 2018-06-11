Suspect at Large after Shooting Occupied Dixon Home

DIXON — Police say a suspect armed with a rifle shot at a Dixon home early Sunday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., the suspect fired several rounds into the occupied home on Mckenzie Drive near Pembroke Way, according to the Dixon Police Department.

No one inside the house was injured.

The police department says the shooting was not a random act.

Investigators hope surveillance systems in the area captured a clearer picture of the suspect but have asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact Detective Sgt. Mike Tegeler at 707-678-7070.