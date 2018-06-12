2 Sacramento Men Arrested, Connected to Several Northern California Crimes

SACRAMENTO — Two Sacramento men with suspected gang ties were found to be connected to two murders, an attempted murder, two home invasion robberies and a string of Northern California pharmacy robberies.

The Sacramento Police Department reports Terran Fayeweather, 18, and Antoine Yancy, 19, were arrested Jan. 1 on suspicion of robbing a pharmacy in Yuba City.

Following the arrests, Yuba City investigators along with Sacramento detectives determined the two suspects were also responsible for a home invasion robbery on Limestone Way. On Dec. 28, 2017, three suspects armed with handguns robbed and assaulted a South Sacramento resident then stole the victim’s car.

Both men were also charged with the murder of 16-year-old Timothy Jeter and the attempted murder of Jeter’s friend. Jeter was walking in Oak Park with his friend just after midnight on Dec. 22 when he was shot and killed. His friend was wounded by the gunfire.

Fayeweather has been charged on suspicion of killing a homeowner during a home invasion robbery on Dec. 26 and faces two additional counts of robbery as a result. He also faces one count of robbery and an additional count of attempted murder for his connection to a Dec. 29th shooting on Center Parkway.

The police department reports they are continuing to investigate the cases and are seeking additional suspects.