Investigators Unable to Find Remains of Missing Yolo County Teens

YOLO COUNTY -- Pictures posted to social media just five days after police say Enrique Rios was killed show Chandale Shannon and Jonathan Froste in San Francisco

On Tuesday, they appeared in court, awaiting arraignment for murder, kidnapping and other charges related to the disappearance of Rios and his friend, Elijah Moore.

"My daughter... that’s her big brother. She says, 'Mom where is my brother? He said he’s always going to protect me,'" said Moore's mother, Alicia. "But he’s not here. How do you tell her that?"

Alicia Moore was outside the courthouse in Woodland where, in keeping with a case that has already taken a year and eight months to file, things were delayed again. A main suspect, Jonathan Froste’s brother, David, couldn’t be brought in in time for the hearing from prison, where he is serving a sentence on additional charges.

"Well, there is a lot of speculation and there is a lot of talk in the community. But I grew up with my brothers and it has saddened me," said Steven Froste, the suspects' brother.

Steve Froste said he wants to remind everyone that his brothers must be considered innocent until proven guilty. The men will be back in court for a third try at arraignment June 22.

Meanwhile, about three miles away, off County Road 116B in Yolo County, the sheriff’s department has ended excavations along a stretch of the Sacramento River. They had hoped to recover the bodies of the two teenage Woodland students.

Yolo County Sheriff Ed Prieto told FOX40 the search to recover remains of the boys was called off. After days of digging in the rural area of Yolo County, excavators found nothing.

"Unfortunately, following an extensive search spanning two days no evidence was located," wrote Yolo County Sgt. Matthew Davis in a statement sent out Tuesday. "The investigation is active and will continue, but the search taking place outside of Knights Landing has concluded."