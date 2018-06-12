Man Crashes into Deputy’s Car During Chase Through Stanislaus County

RIPON — A suspect crashed a stolen car into a deputy’s vehicle Tuesday morning after driving away from police.

A Ripon Police officer tried to stop Efrain Juarez-Guzman, 27, on South Parallel Avenue near Highway 99. Juarez-Guzman refused to stop the stolen car he was driving and led police on a 13-minute chase through Salida and northeast Modesto.

The pursuit ended near Riverbank when Juarez-Guzman crashed into a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s car with a deputy inside. He tried to run from the scene but officers used a Taser to stop him.

He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and was found to have two outstanding warrants out for his arrest.

The deputy was not injured in the crash.