One Person Injured in Sacramento Apartment Complex Fire

SACRAMENTO — One person was hospitalized Tuesday after a fire spread through a Pocket area apartment complex.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to a first-floor apartment fire in an eight-unit Riverside Boulevard complex. The fire department reports the flames spread upstairs.

Paramedics transported one person with unknown injuries to a local hospital. Everyone else in the complex was evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the fire department.

