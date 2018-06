TURLOCK — A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting Monday in Turlock.

The Turlock Police Department reports the teenage shooting victim was found outside a home on Mitchell Avenue near North Center Street around 7:40 p.m. He had been shot at least once when officers arrived and began life-saving measures.

According to the police department, the boy died at a local hospital.

Police do not have any suspect information and are asking for the public’s help.