2 Slayings Not Tied to East Area Rapist Case

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Authorities say DNA test results show the man accused in the notorious Golden State Killer or East Area Rapist case isn’t tied to the 1978 deaths of a woman and her 4-year-old son in Southern California.

Simi Valley police say DNA evidence found no match this week to Joseph DeAngelo. Authorities have charged the former police officer and say he’s responsible for 12 killings and nearly 50 rapes in the 1970s and ’80s.

Rhonda Wicht was strangled and her son suffocated at a Simi Valley home in 1978. Wicht’s ex-boyfriend, Craig Coley, was convicted and spent nearly 40 years in prison before DNA evidence cleared him.

Coley was pardoned and released from prison last fall.

The pardon followed a cold-case investigation launched in 2016 after a retired detective raised doubts about Coley’s guilt.