Brown Throws His Support Behind Newsom for Governor

Posted 4:11 PM, June 13, 2018

SACRAMENTO — Surrounded by California's top Democratic leaders, Governor Jerry Brown officially backed the man he believes should follow in his footsteps as the next governor.

"I was the right man at the right time," Brown said. "Right now, Gavin Newsom is the right man at the right time for the next four years in California."

Speaking at a rally outside the California Democratic Headquarters Wednesday afternoon, Brown said Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom should lead California into the future in what could be a historic election for the Golden State.

Speaking to the crowd, Newsom emphasized the need for unity among Democrats, saying a united party will lead to bigger turn out at the polls or a blue wave for progressive lawmakers.

"As a proud Democrat, it is a remarkable moment to be here in the spirit of unity and in the spirit of that old African proverb that says, 'If you want to move fast, go alone. But if you want to move far, go together,'" Newsom said.

Newsom cautioned that the race between himself and Republican candidate John Cox is far from over.

"I do not underestimate my opponent and not a Democrat up there on stage should underestimate their opponents," Newsom said.

