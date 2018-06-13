Caltrans Eyes End of July for Reopening Highway 1 in Big Sur

BIG SUR — California transportation officials are targeting July for reopening a stretch of iconic Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide.

The crucial road was projected to open in mid-September but Caltrans announced Tuesday it will open to all travelers by the end of July.

Highway 1 has been dogged by slides since December 2016, but the one that hit at Mud Creek near Ragged Point in May 2017 was monumental.

A vast amount of material buried the road and slid into the ocean, creating 15 acres (6 hectares) of new coastline.

Caltrans has since been stabilizing the slide to rebuild the highway, a major tourism route between Los Angeles and San Francisco.