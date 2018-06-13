Edible Cookie Dough!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessie's passion for desserts began in high school when she began selling homemade cupcakes at school. Over the years her passion grew as she experimented with all kinds of confections including cakes, cookies, eclairs, and anything else her amazing husband requested. For years she has wanted to start a food cart, but for one reason or another it didn't work out....until now!

More info:

AdoughableCart.com

Facebook: @AdoughableCart

San Joaquin County Fair

Thursday-Sunday

San Joaquin County Fairgrounds

1658 S Airport Way, Stockton

(209) 466-5041

SanJoaquinFairgrounds.com/Fair