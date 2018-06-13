Family Speaks Out as Turlock Police Search for Suspect in Teen’s Murder

TURLOCK — “Bubba” or Richard Short III was shot Monday evening in front of a Turlock house on Mitchell Avenue.

“I just kept praying, ‘It’s not real, it’s not real,'” said his aunt, Tiffany Gonzalez.

The 17-year-old died and Turlock police say no arrests have been made.

“We want justice and we want to find you and put you in jail,” Gonzalez said.

The teen is remembered as respectful and funny. He was a football player and an aspiring rapper.

“He had so many goals and aspirations,” Gonzalez told FOX40.

Richard just started a new job in construction with his father, who says his son dropped him off just hours before he was killed.

“The very last thing I remember I told my partner, Jerry, ‘Hey, drive safe with my son in the car.’ He goes, ‘Don’t worry about it. I’m going to get him home safe.’ And, ‘I love you son,'” said Richard Lee Short II.

Those words would be the last he’d ever speak to his son.

“I can’t explain to you how I feel,” Short said.

Candles sit near the house where Richard was shot. A few miles away pictures of the teen line the front of a friend’s house.

“He was deeply loved by all of us,” Gonzalez said.

There are a lot of ways you can help this family. A GoFundMe page has been set up and there will be a car wash fundraiser held on Thursday and another on Saturday. Both will take place at the Wendy’s on Geer Road in Turlock.