Sacramento Police Release Video from In-Custody Death

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department has released video and audio from the in-custody death of Brandon Smith.

Smith was being taken from the Volunteers of American detoxification clinic on 5th Street to the Sacramento County Jail on June 6 when the officer driving noticed a change in Smith’s movement and behavior.

Smith can be heard saying, “I feel like I’m having a heart attack, oh my God” early in the video as officers pick him up from the floor of the clinic.

Outside the jail gate, officers tried to perform CPR on Smith.

Police said Smith was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Click here to see four videos and hear one audio recording on the Sacramento Police Department’s YouTube page.

The attorney representing Smith’s family spoke to reporters Wednesday morning, before the family viewed the video, saying they are upset about the lack of information they had been getting from investigators.

The attorney said Smith had reached out to his parole officer for help, which is why he was at the detox center.