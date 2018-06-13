Well-Known Stockton Rapper Killed in Tracy Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A well-known rapper in Stockton is being remembered by her friends after she was killed in a car crash in Tracy involving several vehicles and a big rig.

It happened Monday morning on Interstate-205 just west of Tracy.

Friends of the victim, Latrice Dancy, say she was part of a group that started "The Jungle." The rap battle league tries to keep people off the streets and more involved in their community.

Friends say Dancy was a proud mom of two boys.

"Latrice was a dedicated mother. Latrice was a very, very loyal friend and Latrice kept it so real," Paul Brinkley said. "She held no punches. She kept it real. She said what was on her mind."

Brinkley says Latrice lived in Stockton and doesn't know why she would have been in Tracy. No one was arrested for the crash.