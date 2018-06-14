2 Children, 2 Adults Shot in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Two adults and two children have been shot at West 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Westminster, according to Westminster police.

According to FOX40 sister station KDVR, Castle Rock police said the Colorado State Patrol intercepted a vehicle of interest on southbound I-25 near Founders Parkway. Westminster police said the driver was in custody.

The shooting happened outside businesses at 80th and Sheridan in Westminster at 3:05 p.m.

A Westminster police spokeswoman said the suspect left the area following the shooting.

The conditions of the shooting victims have not been released.

West 80th Avenue was closed during the investigation. One lane of northbound Sheridan Boulevard was closed as well.

Several agencies including the FBI were supporting Westminster police with this investigation.

This story is developing and it will be updated.