Adopt a Pet: Lady and Diamond

Nereo has introduced Simone to two dogs in need of a home.

Name: Lady and Diamond

Age: 10 years and 4 years

Sex: Females

Breed: Staffies

These two lovely ladies are best friends. They are mother and daughter and would love to be adopted together. They both have very sweet dispositions and have fast become shelter favorites. They are easy to walk, even together! Super cuddly, great kissers and just sweethearts.

Lady is the mom and Diamond her daughter. The two might be cat friendly too. A miracle! They also like other dogs and are just laid back and have the best personalities. If you are looking to have two wonderful, mellow, loving companion dogs, look no further than these two.

Adoption Fee: Sponsored by a wonderful volunteer!