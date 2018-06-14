Joey Travolta’s Inclusion Films

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is in the studio chatting with filmmaker Joey Travolta about Inclusion Films, a program that supports adults with developmental disabilities. Travolta and two non-profits have created a first of its kind entertainment channel that features digital content produced by filmmakers with disabilities.

In addition to launching Inclusion Networks, Travolta is ramping up for his summer program, which teaches teens and young adults with high-functioning autism and Asperger’s Syndrome the foundational principles of filmmaking. Travolta collaborates with non-profit partners throughout the country to organize each two-week session where campers work together in small groups to develop a script, act, and shoot their film with professional support and equipment. The camps encourage communication, confidence, and collaboration through acting and digital filmmaking.