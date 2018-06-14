Ripon Police Warn Residents of Insurance Salespeople Going Door-to-Door

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIPON -- A social media post by Ripon law enforcement had residents on high alert Thursday.

A Facebook post stood out to Lori Postma six months ago regarding child safety kits.

"I thought, 'Well maybe this is a good idea.' So I filled out the information. It was supposed to be free and I thought some kits would be mailed to me and I would fill them out," Postma told FOX40.

Postma, who has four kids between the ages of 4 and 19, says she changed her mind after she saw a representative would come to her home with the kits. Sunday night around 8:45, a man saying he was with the safety kit company came to her home.

"All he had was a notebook and a pen. He didn’t have any kits," she said.

Ripon police and fire departments posted on Facebook Wednesday telling residents to watch out for the man, who they say identified himself as Marcel and claimed he was working with the two departments on a child safety program.

The police department received a call Wednesday afternoon around 1:15 about Marcel. Postma says he’s the same man that came to her door Sunday night.

"It feels scary. I did fill out this form," Postma said. "It did ask for my kids’ information, their birth dates, their ages, our address, my phone number. It seemed very legit."

Ripon police say they identified the man and learned several subcontractors with an insurance company have been making their rounds through Ripon. Many of the homes they are visiting are people who filled out the questionnaire on Facebook, like Postma.

The police department says the group tries to sell their product at meetings and do not have proper business licenses for the city. They are not associated with the police or fire departments.

For Postma, she’s learned it’s hard to trust anything online

"I’m a college graduate. I know what’s out there," she said. "I know to do my research and I felt like it was legit. It looked legit and maybe it is legit like you’re saying but I’m definitely going to be double checking myself."

The Ripon Fire Department says they have a checklist they want people to use if they do open the door and somebody does identify themselves as law enforcement. They said that person should be driving an official vehicle, have official attire and be able to provide identification on where they work.