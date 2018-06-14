San Francisco Again Considers Native American Statue Removal

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Activists urging the removal of a prominent 19th century statue in San Francisco depicting a Native American at the feet of a Spanish cowboy and a Catholic missionary will get another chance to make their case.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the city’s Board of Appeals voted Wednesday to grant a rehearing on removing the “Early Days” statue near City Hall.

The San Francisco Arts Commission and Historic Preservation Commission decided to put the statue in storage amid complaints it was racist and demeaned Native Americans.

But the Board of Appeals in April overturned their decisions, saying the historic commission had overlooked its duty to preserve history.

Native American activists have advocated for the statue’s removal for decades.

The new hearing will be held later in the summer.