A Land Park Family Was Murdered In 1991. There’s Now A $50k Reward In The Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn announced a new $50,000 reward for information that could crack a 27-year-old cold case murder.

Michael and Marcy Jacobs, and their 9-year-old daughter Jenny, were fatally shot in their Land Park neighborhood home on January 14, 1991.

The case was never solved despite exhaustive investigation at the time. Marcy Jacobs was employed with Department of Justice at the time. She was attending night classes to become a crime scene investigator.

Jenny was a fourth grader at Crocker/Riverside Elementary School.

The motive might have been the contents if a safe that was broken into. Michael Jacobs was apparently storing the safe for a friend who disappeared a few days later.