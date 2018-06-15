Bars See Less Business Without US in World Cup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- About 20 soccer fans took advantage of the Streets pub opening early Friday.

Normally, the London-style pub restaurant does not open until 1130 a.m. but with a high profile World Cup soccer match starting at 11, they made an exception.

Crowds came out to see Spain play Portugal a game that ended in an exciting 3-3 tie.

"We were getting calls all day yesterday, 'Are you guys going to be showing the game? Are you going to be opening up early?'" bartender Ryan Jackson said.

Soccer bars in Sacramento were no doubt disappointed when the United States did not qualify for this year's World Cup. Many of their biggest business days during the cup are when Team USA plays.

"If the US was in the World Cup, that would be great. We would probably double up our business but other teams that are in the World Cup make the event that much better," Jackson said.

Bars showing the World Cup games will instead turn to fans who are rooting for other countries to come get some food and drink and cheer on their nation.

"I think it's bringing the whole world together you know?" Hassan Dezhan, who is cheering on Iran, told FOX40. "It's the biggest event of the world."