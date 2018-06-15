Crews Working 5-Acre Grass Fire Near Haggin Oaks Golf Course

SACRAMENTO — Crews are working a five-acre grass fire between the Haggin Oaks Golf Course and Business-80 near Fulton Avenue.

Four engines and a helicopter responded to the scene.

Lane 3 of Business-80 was closed while crews responded.

Due to a large amount of dry brush in the area, fire crews are allowing some areas to burn in order to avoid future problems.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Wind helped spread the fire toward the Haggin Oaks golf course, which was briefly evacuated.

Here's an image from our traffic camera of the grass fire off SB Business 80 near Fulton Avenue. Expect slowdowns in the area. pic.twitter.com/kwj4EtphH0 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 15, 2018