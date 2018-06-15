Diabetes Prevention and Management: 6 Summer Foods You Should Never eat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to the American Diabetes Association, Diabetes is the 7th leading cause of death in the United States. Thirty million Americans (9.4% of the population) have diabetes. Tom Hanks and Halle Berry have Type 2 diabetes and musician Bret Michaels has Type 1.

Dr. Steven Osterhout, author of The Diabetic Doctor, is talking to Pedro about the risk of diabetes in America and which foods to avoid.

Dr. Osterhout says, 1 in 4 Americans have diabetes or pre-diabetes, and 90% with pre-diabetes don’t even realize it. He has lived with Type 1 Diabetes and devoted his career to the study, management and care of Diabetes for more than 36 years. His mission is to fight the epidemic and let people know there is hope and help. He is a frequent speaker on this topic, including at Harvard with Suzanne Somers.

6 Foods NOT To Eat & Their Replacements