Sac County Dems Expel 3 City Council Members Over Schubert Endorsement

SACRAMENTO — The Democratic Party of Sacramento County voted to expel three Sacramento City Council members Thursday night over their endorsement of Anne Marie Schubert for District Attorney.

The party says Eric Guerra, Steve Hansen and Darrel Woo violated their bylaws by endorsing a Republican candidate.

The district attorney’s race was one of the more heated a closely watched races in the June primary, in the aftermath of the Stephon Clark shooting.

Incumbent Shubert claimed victory on election night and Phillips conceded over a week later, announcing he was leaving the district attorney’s office to work for a private practice.

The district attorney’s race is technically non-partisan, but Phillips campaigned as a Democrat.