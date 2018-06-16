Developing Modesto Playground Set to Make Inclusive Space For People With Disabilities, Any Ability

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Little kids and big trucks, that was the theme of an event in Modesto on Saturday that is raising money for a new playground. FOX40 was at the event and has details on why this new playground is special.

Horns from all types of vehicles were blaring Saturday afternoon near Target on Standiford Avenue.

“My son just likes big equipment. He likes the police vehicles and the fire trucks, so we thought it would be a good thing to bring him out here and let him get to walk through everything,” said Shane Froedge.

Everything from operating bomb squad robots to a sheriff’s K-9 showing off its skills was at this event.

Attendees explored different vehicles at the “Lil’ Kids and Big Trucks” event, all while helping fund raise for a new playground in Modesto.

“It means so much because knowing that other people are helping us want to make something that everyone doesn’t have to be left out and everybody can be included in something,” said Tommy Loredo.

10-year-old Tommy Loredo was born with severe physical abnormalities, and after visiting a playground in Palo Alto called, Magical Bridge, several years ago that was accessible for him, his family began working with the city of Modesto to build an inclusive playground called the Awesome Spot at Beyer Park in Modesto.

“We really do need a place where children and adults of all abilities can access a playground and play safely and not have anything slowing them down and just give them the chance to play together without any barriers,” said Rachel Loredo.

The Awesome Spot group says they are about a third of the way done with fundraising for the $2.5 million project, with Saturday’s event helping push closer to the goal.

“It’s incredible. The community has really come out to support us,” stated Chad Kennedy.

For Tommy, who loves to show off his handmade helmet for a character in the popular videogame “Fortnite,” it’s a chance to enjoy a playground close to home

“It means a lot because I know a lot of kids like me will have this playground to enjoy and play on and just have fun on,” said Tommy Loredo.

Along with fundraising efforts, the group hopes to have permitting done by the end of the year so that this time next year, the playground will be open at Beyer park for everyone to enjoy.

For more information on the Awesome Spot playground, you can visit their website by clicking here.