Two Separate Crashes in Woodland Shut Down I-5; Four People Injured

WOODLAND — Two separate collisions in the same area on I-5 in Woodland shut the freeway down Saturday morning.

The first crash happened on southbound I-5 at 3:15 a.m. on the Vietnam Veteran’s Bridge.

The Woodland Fire Department reported a corvette crashed into a trailer carrying hay and then caught fire.

Two people were hurt; one had moderate injuries and was taken to UC Davis.

The second crash happened around 7 a.m. about a half mile away from the first collision, also on southbound I-5.

A tractor trailer slammed into one car, causing a chain-reaction involving seven other cars.

Authorities say two people were critically injured. One person was flown to a nearby hospital by air ambulance.

At this time, it is unknown if drinking or drugs were involved in either crash.