Civilian Shoots, Kills Gunman at Walmart; 2 Others Hurt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUMWATER, Wash. (KCPQ) -- A shooting outside a Walmart Supercenter in Tumwater, Washington Sunday evening was the end result of a crime spree from the now deceased gunman, police said. That gunman was killed by an armed civilian in the Walmart parking lot.

According to FOX40 sister station KCPQ, Tumwater Police spokeswoman Laura Wohl said it all happened just after 5:30 p.m. when officers responded to an erratic driver. When officers were en route to that location they received reports of shots fired near Tumwater High School.

Upon arriving, officers found a 16-year-old girl suffering from minor injuries. It also appeared that her car had been stolen.

"As we were speaking to witnesses at that scene, we get another call of shots fired here at Walmart," Wohl said.

Tumwater Police said the suspect tried to carjack two cars in the Walmart parking lot at 5900 Littlerock Rd SW.

One driver was shot when he refused to give up his car, Wohl said. He was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time, according to KCPQ.

As the suspect tried to take a second car a "bystander here in the parking lot shot the suspect," Wohl said.

According to a police release, two armed civilians initially approached the suspect.

Police believe the gunman is the suspect in all three incidents. He has not been identified. There are no other suspects in the carjacking incidents or reported shootings.

KCPQ reports police said there is no danger to the public.

Before attempting the carjackings, Tumwater Police said the suspect went into the Walmart and fired at a display case. No customers or employees were injured.

"He is a hero"

Bryan Adams said he was inside Walmart when he heard two gunshots. He had hoped the noise was actually helium balloons popping.

"We all frozen and were looking around," Adams said. "Then it was like boom, boom, boom, and it was like 'those aren't balloons' and we started running."

Adams said he ran out of the store and into the parking lot toward his car. The gunman, not far away, then shot a driver of a car he was attempting to steal.

Adams said he then saw a father with his family take out his concealed weapon and shoot the gunman dead.

That man is being hailed a hero by shoppers.

"He is a hero," Adams said. "He took action. I really think more people could have been shot... he saved us all."

Quick trip to the store

On this Father’s day weekend, Robert Berwick swung by this Walmart around dinner time to pick up some items for a barbeque with his family.

“I was going to buy a water filter, and that was toward where the shooting was, but I decided to go for bricks first, and those little decisions in your life can make a difference. It’s that decision that put me away from the shooting,” said Berwick.

He said once he heard the gunshots he started running with other customers.

“People are grabbing their kids and pushing them in front of them and saying go, go, go and starting heading toward the nearest exit and you just start running and you don’t know where to run to in all honesty,” said Bryan Adams, who was one of the customers inside the store.