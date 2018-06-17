TV Host Jimmy Kimmel Beat by Sen. Ted Cruz in Charity Game

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has triumphed over late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel in their much-hyped charity basketball game that Kimmel dubbed the Blobfish Basketball Classic.

With each basket worth a single point, Cruz topped Kimmel 11-9 in a two-hour one-on-one match they agreed to abbreviate Saturday at Texas Southern University after neither appeared capable of reaching 15 points and winning by two.

I feel like this whole thing was nothing more than a ruse to get someone to play with you. https://t.co/WdJZqh84vw — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 14, 2018

The Houston Chronicle described the matchup as “a slow-motion car-crash of half-court basketball.” Speaking for both men, Kimmel said: “We apologize to the game of basketball.”

The game was born of a joke from Kimmel, who has said the Republican senator resembled the ocean bottom-dwelling blobfish. Cruz responded by challenging Kimmel to a basketball game.

Two Houston charities are the beneficiaries. Game highlight videos are planned for Kimmel’s ABC program Monday night.