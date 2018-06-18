Billionaire Brings Impeachment Campaign to Sacramento Crowds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- There was a tussle at the Tom Steyer town hall Monday as a heckler challenged the billionaire’s efforts to organize the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

If the situation there was heated, it was likely heated by a warm front moving up from the border with Mexico.

"People all have their heads in the sand," said Roseville resident Barbara Brass. "They don’t understand what little bits and pieces happened to cause the Holocaust and this is how it’s starting here. I mean these little children are being imprisoned."

The crowd was impassioned. There was only standing room and some were forced to just listen outside.

But despite the turnout, no one from the audience asked any questions about the detention policies that have children separated from their parents at the southern border. Perhaps it’s because they already had Steyer’s answer to that, posted to Twitter days ago.

Mr. Trump and his administration are locking children in prison camps and tearing families apart at our borders. That’s why I’ve donated another $1MM dollars to provide them the legal representation that can be the difference between deportation and safety. pic.twitter.com/kKE0BDl6mZ — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) June 15, 2018

"I don’t believe we’re going to get comprehensive immigration reform, which we absolutely need with a path for citizenship for the people who are here, until we win some elections," Steyer told reporters Monday. "I don’t believe this is a question of convincing people about what’s right or wrong. What could be a simpler moral question than not separating a 4-year-old from his or her mother?"

Steyer has given more than $3 million to fund services for those families.

Monday night's focus was instead on getting out the vote. Steyer’s makes no bones about it, his end-game goal is the impeachment of Donald Trump and to get that he’ll need more democrats sitting in Congress, where impeachment proceedings take place.