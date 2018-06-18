Business Partners Look to Open Indigenous Peoples Recovery Center in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Two Stockton leaders plan to help people coping with addiction with what they call a "holistic approach" by using Native American traditions.

Whether it’s meth found in a seedy motel or parents passed out after suspected heroin use, addiction is a problem many in Stockton face.

But with determination few can and will recover from it.

"My thinking wasn't right," said Gerald Arnett. "So it wasn't until I actually got into a Native American lodge in Manteca."

Arnett has been alcohol-free for the past nine years. As a recovering addict, he and his business partner, Sylvia Rodriguez, plan to open the region’s first indigenous peoples adjustment program nonprofit in downtown Stockton.

"Give the people a chance, an opportunity, to find a place where they could learn skills," Arnett said.

Arnett is a Fort Bidwell Indian and Rodriguez is of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. Both say they are creating an organization that will also help recently jailed and imprisoned Native American adults transition into the community with the help of a culturally based program through Native American ceremonies and traditions.

"It's really important that we don't lose our culture, our traditions and our sacred ways," Arnett said.

Right now, both organizers are applying for a business permit, creating bylaws and assigning board members. They hope to open the organization by next year.

They will host a fundraiser later this summer.