Caltrans Working on Bridges Along I-5 in San Joaquin County

STOCKTON — Three bridges on Interstate 5 in San Joaquin County are set to be improved by Caltrans.

Crews will work on the left and right bridges at the Smith Canal in Stockton, and the bridge at the I-5/State Route 120 Separation Overhead starting Monday.

Work will take place at night, Monday through Friday and motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, use alternate routes and be Work Zone Alert.

The projects are being funded by Senate Bill 1, otherwise known as the Gas Tax.

More information and updates on projects can be found at http://www.dot.ca.gov/d10/projects.html or on Twitter via @CaltransDist10.

Nicole Camarda filed this report.