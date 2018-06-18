Crews Gaining Upper Hand on Mariposa County Wildfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COULTERVILLE -- A 100-acre wildfire threatened homes and ranches Monday afternoon between the town of Coulterville and Lake McClure in Mariposa County near the burn scar of last year's Detwiler Fire.

Cal Fire named the incident the Wheeler Fire. Firefighters faced several challenges, including wind, steep terrain and limited access on narrow dirt roads. They were able to stop the fire's forward progress with a combination of ground and air resources.

Ponds and reservoirs in the area provided good access to water.

"Crews are making very good progress," said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Steven Wade in a Monday evening conversation with FOX40. "We have a line pretty much all the way around the fire. Spotting is still a potential, especially if the wind kicks up in here, so we're going to be diligent tonight, making sure we get all the line secured."

Evacuations were ordered in the area of the fire Monday afternoon. Residents were allowed to return at 6 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries or structures burned.

The cause of the Wheeler Fire is under investigation.