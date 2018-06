WEST SACRAMENTO — Hip-hop superstar Nelly will perform at Raley Field in West Sacramento in September.

He will perform along with special guest Fat Joe.

Tickets will start at $34 and go on sale Friday, June 22 at 10 a.m.

River Cats season ticket members will get an exclusive pre-sale for tickets.

Tickets can be purchased at rivercats.com, the Round Table Ticket Office at Raley Field or ticketmaster.com.