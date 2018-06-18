Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Poor People’s Campaign Discusses Action at State Capitol

Posted 1:31 PM, June 18, 2018, by , Updated at 12:26PM, June 18, 2018

Brother Kevin Carter and Kait Ziegler from the Poor People's Campaign visit the FOX40 studio to discuss the recent arrests of their organization's Moral Witnesses at the State Capitol and their work to combat poverty, systemic racism and ecological devastation.