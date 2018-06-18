Sac State Professor Discusses Implications of Separating Families at Border

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A look inside the border detention center in McAllen, Texas reveals 12-foot-tall chain-link fences and families filing in.

As families get separated near the U.S.-Mexico border nationwide outrage is growing. At issue is the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy, which calls for those who enter the U.S. illegally to be prosecuted.

"The United States will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility, it won't be," said President Donald Trump.

The president defends the policy, which, since April, has resulted in thousands of parents and children being separated.

"This is just inhumane to separate families," said Manuel Barajas, who is a sociology professor specializing in immigration at Sacramento State.

Barajas says what's happening at the border is not just about politics and policy, it's about understanding history and economics.

"They need to understand how our involvement in the globe creates these flows of migration," Barajas said.

Barajas says the effect on children could cause emotional trauma.

"There’s a uniform message that what's happening is not only possibly illegal but immoral and very damaging," Barajas said.

But despite the public outcry, the president's administration is defending its policy.

"We do not want to separate parents from their children, you can be sure of that," said Attorney General Jeff Sessions. "If we build a wall, we pass some legislation, we close some loopholes, we won't face these terrible choices. The numbers will end."