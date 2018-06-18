Sprouts Hiring 140 Employees for Vacaville Location

VACAVILLE — Sprouts Farmers Market is hiring 140 full and part-time positions for its Vacaville store opening in September.

Workers can apply to be department managers, assistant department managers, clerks and cashiers, among other positions.

Sprouts specializes in organic and minimally processed ingredients. The chain says ideal applicants should share Sprouts’ “healthy living for less” approach.

Those interested in applying can click here.

Sprouts’ 25,000-square-foot Vacaville store is set to open Sept. 12.

Nicole Camarda filed this report.