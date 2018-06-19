Five People Injured in Multiple-Vehicle Accident in Citrus Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- Five people were hurt, two of them critically injured, after two separate accidents Monday evening.

The accidents happened just after 10 p.m. on Greenback Lane near Brookhaven Way.

Citrus Heights police say it all started after a minor collision between two cars.

When the people in the cars got out, along with some good Samaritans, a white Chevy Tahoe came through and hit the people standing outside the cars.

At this point, it is not knwn if the people were standing in the road or by the curb.

Public Information Officer Anthony Boele said people should be careful not only while driving but the moments after any accident.

Authorities say the driver of the white Tahoe was arrested for providing false information but police say drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be relevant in either accident but speed is most likely a factor.

Westbound Greenback Lane was closed up until about 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone who may have seen the accident is asked to contact police with any information.

