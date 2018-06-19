Imminent Supreme Court Case & Impact On California Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Janus v. AFSCME case is about asking the Supreme Court to protect First Amendment for public employees across the country. The case says no longer should teachers, police officers, fire fighters or others public servants be forced to pay for politics they disagree with.

With a favorable Janus ruling, government unions will need to prove their worth to their membership in order to keep collecting dues.

CA public employees and millions of other workers across the country could soon get the option to exercise their right to support unions and their political agenda or not.

Simone is in the studio with labor expert Vincent Vernuccio and former California public school teacher Rebecca Friedrichs to find out how this ruling will impact California schools.