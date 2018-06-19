Marysville Police Officers Honored for Saving Lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE -- Amid the worst moment of Lillie Braswell's life, two Marysville police officers stepped in and saved her husband.

"I'm screaming for somebody to help. 'Help, please somebody help,'" Braswell recalled.

Braswell says her husband tried to take his own life last month.

Marysville Police Officer Joe Liebman and Officer David Delaney, a rookie just a few weeks on the job, got the call and went to the Feather River to find him.

"I had Delaney hold his feet while I tried to cut him down," Liebman said. "As we're doing that we're trying to talk to him, he goes limp."

Liebman started CPR. After a very tense minute, the man came to.

The officers gave Braswell's husband a second chance and for that the Marysville City Council honored them Wednesday night with the Life Saving Award.

"I wasn't expecting it. It's kind of a shock," Delaney said.

Chief Chris Sachs presented them with plaques for their selfless act.

"It's incredibly rewarding," Liebman said.

Lillie Braswell told FOX40 her husband is doing well. Mental health support and treatment can help those dealing with suicidal thoughts and behaviors. If you or anyone you know needs help, call the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Along with Liebman and Delaney, Marysville Police Officer Zack Lemire was also honored and given the award.

On Aug. 1, 2017, Lemire responded to a call about an unresponsive infant. When he arrived at the scene, he discovered a 6-month-old was not breathing.

He started performing CPR and the baby began to breathe again before other responders were able to show up.

"I don't consider myself any form of a hero, I consider myself lucky that I was there that day. I happened to be close enough to where I could respond, get there before everybody else, make a difference for that baby," Lemire said. "That's just what we do. It's not really a hero to me."

According to Lemire, he's never had to do CPR on a baby before but is grateful for knowing the skills and even more grateful for the other first responders who showed up and took over.