Months-Long Stockton Gang Sweep Leads to 11 Arrests

STOCKTON -- There is now relief for Yolanda Inzunza but little comfort since she's still missing her daughter, Briana Ballesteros.

She spoke to FOX40 through a translator.

"It's unfair that they're out there taking people's lives, breaking families apart," Inzunza said.

Ballesteros was killed when she was shot last September, according to the Stockton Police Department.

"Part of our ongoing efforts are being very strategic on which groups are the most violent and focusing all of our resources on those. It's what Stockton deserves," said Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones.

As a result, Ballesteros' mother now has names of the accused to put to her pain: 20-year-old Jesus Martinez, 18-year-old Daniel Maya, 20-year-old Adrian Henry, 28-year-old Salvadore Vega and 20-year-old Letisia Lopez.

Those five and five other adults, as well as one 16-year-old boy, were plucked off the streets in a nine-month-long interagency gang sweep targeting a subset of the East Oak Street Nortenos.

"We've seen subsets develop over time. This is actually a recent development," Jones said.

Inzunza says since her daughter was so friendly and open, she could have easily extended herself to the people who shot her on North Gilchrist Avenue while she was picking up her boyfriend for dinner.

Others in the group now stand accused of weapons charges, conspiracy and two other homicides, one on Stockton's Hackberry Street and one on South Wilson Way.

"They are patrolling the area, so it seems like they are doing something. It seems like it could be a little bit more," said Stockton resident Leroy Grays.

Inzunza can't have what she really wants, her child back, so instead, she just wants to know why someone would do this to her daughter.

"She was a very loving daughter, very happy," she said. "She did not deserve this."